UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Catapult Group International Ltd
* Cat appoints Powell as CEO, Holthouse to head strategy
* Catapult appoints Joe Powell as CEO
* Holthouse will serve as co-ceo with Powell during a three-month handover period
* Holthouse will also remain an executive director on board
* Powell joins catapult from ASX-listed Seek Limited
* Co- founder and current Chief Executive Officer Shaun Holthouse to take on global head of strategy role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources