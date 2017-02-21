UPDATE 1-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
Feb 21 Catella AB:
* Q4 net sales 607 million Swedish crowns ($67.8 million)versus 566 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax profit 80 million crowns versus 128 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.80 crown/ earnings per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9583 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
SYDNEY, June 16 Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.