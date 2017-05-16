BRIEF-FueTrek to acquire Media Japan for 436 mln yen
* Says it will acquire all shares of Media Japan Co., Ltd. for 436 million yen
May 16 CATENA MEDIA PLC
* CATENA MEDIA IS INVESTIGATING POSSIBILITY OF ISSUING ADDITIONAL BONDS OF EUR 50 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 10th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says it received patent on June 19, for device and method to against forge prescription