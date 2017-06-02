June 2 CATENA MEDIA PLC:

* CATENA MEDIA CONDUCTS ROAD SHOW WITH BOND INVESTORS

* ‍WILL, STARTING ON JUNE 6, CONDUCT MEETINGS WITH BOND INVESTORS WITH PURPOSE OF INVESTIGATING POSSIBILITIES TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL BONDS

* CATENA MEDIA HAS APPOINTED CARNEGIE INVESTMENT BANK AND SWEDBANK TO ARRANGE MEETINGS WITH BOND INVESTORS AND ‍TO EXAMINE MARKET CONDITIONS FOR AN ISSUE OF ADDITIONAL BONDS IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 50,000,000