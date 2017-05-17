BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
May 17 CATENA MEDIA PLC
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 6.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 15.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.