Feb 23 Catena AB:

* Has signed an agreement to sell part of property Regulatorn 2

* Buyer is WA Fastigheter

* Deal takes place as company sale to underlying property value of 365 million Swedish crowns ($40 million) for entire property

* Signed agreement to sell 50 percent of company Catena Regulatorn

* Purchase price for 50 percent of shares amounts to about 77 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

