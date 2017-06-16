June 15 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements,
appointments and organizational changes
* Says three vice presidents, Paolo Fellin, Greg Folley and
George Taylor, have elected to retire.
* Says is also announcing organizational changes, appointing
two new vice presidents and launching a search for a third
* Chris Snodgrass appointed vice president of product
support & logistics division
* Damien Giraud appointed vice president of global
construction & infrastructure division
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: