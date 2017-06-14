BRIEF-Zogenix says FDA granted ZX008 orphan drug designation for LGS
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
June 14 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar inc. Announces increase in dividend rate
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.78per share
* To increase quarterly cash dividend by one cent to seventy-eight cents
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.