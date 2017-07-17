FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caterpillar names Cheryl Johnson chief human resources officer
July 17, 2017 / 8:19 PM

BRIEF-Caterpillar names Cheryl Johnson chief human resources officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar names Chief Human Resources Officer; position will report directly to CEO and be a member of executive office

* Caterpillar - ‍appointed Cheryl H. Johnson as company's chief human resources officer effective july 24, 2017​

* Caterpillar - ‍most recently, Johnson was executive vice president of human resources for Textron Inc​

* Board of directors has appointed Cheryl H. Johnson as company's chief human resources officer effective July 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

