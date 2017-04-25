April 25 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 sales $9.822 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.11 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.10
* Q1 earnings per share $1.28 excluding items
* Caterpillar Inc - at end of Q1 of 2017, past dues at CAT
financial were 2.64 percent, compared with 2.78 percent at end
of q1 of 2016
* Caterpillar Inc - for full year of 2017, Caterpillar
expects profit per share of about $2.10 at midpoint of sales and
revenues outlook range
* Caterpillar - restructuring costs expected in 2017
significantly higher than prior outlook primarily due to ongoing
manufacturing facility consolidations
* Caterpillar Inc - during Q1 of 2017, we incurred $752
million of restructuring costs
* Caterpillar Inc - dealer machine and engine inventories
increased about $200 million in Q1 of 2017, compared to an
increase of about $300 million in Q1 of 2016
* Caterpillar Inc - as of March 31, 2017, CAT financial's
allowance for credit losses totaled $346 million compared with
$340 million at march 31, 2016
* Caterpillar says as a result of a stronger than expected
start to year, company's expectations for full-year 2017 sales
and revenues have increased
* Says current sales and revenues outlook is now a range of
$38 billion to $41 billion with a midpoint of $39.5 billion
* Caterpillar Inc - Caterpillar Worldwide, full-time
employment was about 95,300 at end of q1 of 2017, compared with
about 101,400 at end of Q1 of 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.26, revenue view $38.27
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caterpillar Inc - during Q1 of 2017, approximately $670
million chareges were related to manufacturing facility in
Gosselies, Belgium
* Caterpillar Inc - at end of Q1 of 2017, order backlog was
about $14.8 billion, a $2.7 billion increase from end of 2016
* Says expects to incur about $1.25 billion of restructuring
costs in 2017, an increase of $750 million from prior outlook
* Caterpillar Inc - there are "encouraging" signs, with
promising quoting activity in many of markets we serve
* Caterpillar - on March 27, co informed belgian authorities
of decision to proceed to collective dismissal, which will lead
to closure of Gosselies site
* Says "there continues to be uncertainty across globe,
potential for volatility in commodity prices, and weakness in
key markets"
* Caterpillar - closure of Gosselies site will impact about
2,000 employees
* Caterpillar Inc - production operations at Gosselies are
expected to end by mid-year 2017
* Caterpillar - Q1 2017 restructuring costs also include
charges related to decision to move production from Aurora
facility into other U.S. facilities
* Caterpillar - 2017 restructuring costs expectation
includes restructuring costs for manufacturing facilities in
Gosselies, Belgium, Aurora, Illinois
* Caterpillar - for 2017, current outlook includes
short-term incentive compensation expense of about $950 million,
up from $750 million in previous outlook
* Caterpillar Inc says is seeing signs of recovery in
several of industries it serves
* Caterpillar Inc - sees 2017 profit per share excluding
restructuring costs $3.75
* Caterpillar Inc - expects to incur additional
restructuring costs during remainder of 2017
