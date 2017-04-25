April 25 Caterpillar Inc:
* Caterpillar reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 sales $9.822 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.11 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $1.28 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
* Says current sales and revenues outlook for FY 2017 is now
a range of $38 billion to $41 billion with a midpoint of $39.5
billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.10
* Says for full year of 2017, Caterpillar expects profit per
share of about $2.10 at midpoint of sales and revenues outlook
range
* Says restructuring costs expected in 2017 significantly
higher than prior outlook primarily due to ongoing manufacturing
facility consolidations
* Says during Q1 of 2017, co incurred $752 million of
restructuring costs
* Says dealer machine and engine inventories increased about
$200 million in Q1 of 2017, compared to an increase of about
$300 million in Q1 of 2016
* Says as of March 31, 2017, Cat Financial's allowance for
credit losses totaled $346 million compared with $340 million at
March 31, 2016
* Says at end of Q1 of 2017, past dues at Cat Financial were
2.64 percent, compared with 2.78 percent at end of Q1 of 2016
* Says restructuring costs expected in 2017 are
significantly higher than prior outlook primarily due to ongoing
manufacturing facility consolidations
* Says Caterpillar worldwide, full-time employment was about
95,300 at end of Q1 of 2017, compared with about 101,400 at end
of Q1 of 2016
* Says as a result of a stronger than expected start to
year, company's expectations for full-year 2017 sales and
revenues have increased
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.26, revenue view $38.27
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says during Q1 of 2017, approximately $670 million charges
were related to manufacturing facility in Gosselies, Belgium
* Says at end of Q1 of 2017, order backlog was about $14.8
billion, a $2.7 billion increase from end of 2016
* Says expects to incur about $1.25 billion of restructuring
costs in 2017, an increase of $750 million from prior outlook
* Says there are "encouraging" signs, with promising quoting
activity in many of markets we serve
* Says on March 27, co informed Belgian authorities of
decision to proceed to collective dismissal, which will lead to
closure of Gosselies site
* Says "there continues to be uncertainty across globe,
potential for volatility in commodity prices, and weakness in
key markets"
* Says closure of Gosselies site will impact about 2,000
employees
* Says production operations at Gosselies are expected to
end by mid-year 2017
* Says Q1 2017 restructuring costs also include charges
related to decision to move production from aurora facility into
other U.S. facilities
* Says 2017 restructuring costs expectation includes
restructuring costs for manufacturing facilities in Gosselies,
Belgium, Aurora, Illinois
* Says for 2017, current outlook includes short-term
incentive compensation expense of about $950 million, up from
$750 million in previous outlook
* Says is seeing signs of recovery in several of industries
it serves
* Sees 2017 profit per share excluding restructuring costs
$3.75
* Says expects to incur additional restructuring costs
during remainder of 2017
