June 28 Caterpillar Inc:
* Caterpillar Inc - Doug Hoerr, Caterpillar vice president
of MH&U, has elected to retire from caterpillar
* Says Bluth will become Caterpillar's CTO and vice
president of innovation & technology development division
* Says Savage will become vice president of SM&T
* Caterpillar Inc - Weiss will become vice president of
MH&U, replacing Hoerr
* Caterpillar Inc - board of directors has appointed
Frederic Istas to position of vice president of earthmoving
division
