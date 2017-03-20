Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct in India's Tata Tech for $360 mln
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
March 20 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar inc - world dealer reported retail sales of machines for 3-month rolling period ended feb down 1 percent
* Caterpillar inc says north america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended feb were down 10 percent
* Caterpillar inc says latin america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended feb were down 21 percent
* Caterpillar inc - asia/pacific reported retail sales of machines for 3-month rolling period ended feb up 39 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: