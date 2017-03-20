March 20 Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar inc - world dealer reported retail sales of machines for 3-month rolling period ended feb down 1 percent

* Caterpillar inc says north america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended feb were down 10 percent

* Caterpillar inc says latin america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended feb were down 21 percent

* Caterpillar inc - asia/pacific reported retail sales of machines for 3-month rolling period ended feb up 39 percent