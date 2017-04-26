BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for May
* Credit card charge-offs 2.94 percent in May versus 2.34 percent in April - SEC filing
April 26 Cathay Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sRaq0W
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Credit card charge-offs 2.94 percent in May versus 2.34 percent in April - SEC filing
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.
NEW YORK, June 15 J. Crew is nearing the threshold needed to approve the credit agreement amendment it is seeking that would dissolve a lender lawsuit aimed at blocking the transfer of intellectual property to an affiliated company, after Canyon Partners sold a US$100m chunk of the loan on Wednesday, a source close to the matter said.