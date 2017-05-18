UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Cato Corp
* Cato reports decline in 1Q EPS
* Q1 earnings per share $0.85
* Q1 sales fell 17 percent to $237.7 million
* Company's same-store sales for quarter decreased 17 pct to last year
* Sales for Q1 were $237.7 million, a decrease of 17 pct
* "it is taking longer to work through these issues than expected and remainder of year will be impacted"
* "we expect earnings for year to be below last year." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources