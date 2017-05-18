May 18 Cato Corp

* Cato reports decline in 1Q EPS

* Q1 earnings per share $0.85

* Q1 sales fell 17 percent to $237.7 million

* Company's same-store sales for quarter decreased 17 pct to last year

* "it is taking longer to work through these issues than expected and remainder of year will be impacted"

* "we expect earnings for year to be below last year."