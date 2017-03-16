UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Cato Corp
* "We believe 2017 will be another challenging year for Cato,"
* Company plans to open 13 new stores during 2017
* Reports 4Q and full year earnings
* For 2017, company anticipates closing up to 19 stores by year-end.
* Q4 same store sales fell 12 percent
* Q4 revenue $247.3 million
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $16 million
* "2016 was a very disappointing year. Overall apparel retail environment continued to be difficult and was compounded by several mistakes of our own"
* Sales for fiscal Q4 ended January 28, 2017 were $218.2 million, a decrease of 12 pct from sales of $247.3 million for Q4 ended January 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources