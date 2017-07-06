UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Cato Corp:
* Cato reports June same-store sales down 16%
* June sales fell 15 percent to $74.7 million
* June same store sales fell 16 percent
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources