March 2 Cato Corp:

* Cato Corp says February sales continued to decline and were significantly lower due to delayed tax refunds

* February sales fell 25 percent to $63.9 million

* Cato Corp - as of February 25, 2017, company operated 1,371 stores in 33 states, compared to 1,372 stores in 32 states as of February 27, 2016