March 22 Cavium Inc:

* Cavium Inc - on March 20, 2017 entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement

* Cavium - amendment provides for replacement of outstanding initial term loans with new term b-1 loans in principal amount of $612.3 million - sec filing

* Cavium inc - amendment provides for reduction of interest rate margin applicable to loans initially from 3.00% p a to 2.25% p a in case of libor loans Source text (bit.ly/2nKrFcu) Further company coverage: