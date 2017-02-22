Feb 22 Caxton And CTP Publishers And Printers Limited:

* Revenue for six months to Dec. 31 grew 5.8 pct to r3,493 billion

* Six months headline earnings per share of 66.6 cents - an increase of 8.8 pct over prior period.