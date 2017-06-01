BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
June 1 Cbak Energy Technology Inc
* Cbak energy technology inc - on may 31, 2017, co entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors - sec filing
* Cbak energy technology-pursuant to agreement, co agreed to issue an aggregate of 6.4 million shares of common stockat a purchase price of $1.50 per share Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qLccGo) Further company coverage:
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.