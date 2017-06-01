June 1 Cbak Energy Technology Inc

* Cbak energy technology inc - on may 31, 2017, co entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors - sec filing

* Cbak energy technology-pursuant to agreement, co agreed to issue an aggregate of 6.4 million shares of common stockat a purchase price of $1.50 per share