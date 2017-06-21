June 21 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv

* CB&I awarded contract for ethane cracking furnace project

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $40 million by e. i. Du pont de nemours and company (dupont)

* Chicago Bridge & Iron company NV - new cracking furnace will have an ethylene capacity of 200 million pounds per year