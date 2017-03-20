March 20 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv

* cb&i awarded contract for hydrocracking unit for afipsky oil refinery expansion project

* Chicago bridge & iron company nv - awarded a contract valued at approximately $460 million by neftegazindustriya, llc

* Project was included in cb&i's backlog in q3 of 2016

* Project developer is china national chemical engineering co.