* DGAP-ADHOC: WACKER NEUSON SE: KRAMER AND JOHN DEERE AGREE TO FORM A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOR AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT
July 5 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv:
* CB&I awarded storage tank contract by Venture Global LNG
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV- awarded contract valued at nearly $200 million by Venture Global LNG, U.S. based liquefied natural gas export company
* Chicago Bridge & Iron-under contract co to provide, on turn-key basis, 2 single-containment LNG storage tanks; construction of tanks expected to begin in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Edge Therapeutics - under restated development agreement, agreed to pay oakwood $4.5 million on achievement of regulatory milestones,no later than Apr 1 2019 Source: (http://bit.ly/2ttB0pm) Further company coverage:
* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers