BRIEF-Anfield Resources announces $3 mln private placement
* Anfield Resources Inc announces $3.0 million private placement
June 30 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv
* CB&I completes sale of Capital Services Business
* CB&I will record an additional non-cash pre-tax charge of approximately $50 mln in Q2 of 2017
* CB&I and Veritas Capital agreed to amend sales price to $700 mln
* Expect an additional positive impact on overall business by recognizing related cost synergies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anfield Resources Inc announces $3.0 million private placement
* Ackroo Inc - has received orders for 11.6 million units of its ongoing private placement
(Updates with final prices, Mexican details) SAO PAULO, June 30 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday as shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA followed crude prices higher, though caution due to the country's political crisis lingered. Mexico's peso slipped 0.41 percent against the dollar, but posted its second quarterly gain in a row after hitting a record low in January on fears that U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric could hurt the coun