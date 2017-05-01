BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
May 1 CBL & Associates Properties Inc:
* Press release - CBL & Associates Properties announces the sale of the outlet shoppes at oklahoma city
* CBL & Associates Properties - Co, Jv Partner Horizon Group properties, closed on sale of outlet shoppes at oklahoma city for gross sales price of $130 million
* Net proceeds were used to reduce outstanding balances on company's lines of credit
* CBL'S share of net equity proceeds, after retirement of secured loans and closing costs, was $38.0 million
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing