BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Cbl & Associates Properties Inc
* Cbl & Associates properties reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.52
* Cbl & Associates Properties Inc qtrly funds from operations per diluted share $0.53
* Cbl & Associates properties qtrly noi declined $1.8 million, due to $2.6 million decrease in revenue, partially offset by $0.8 million decrease in operating expense
* Cbl & Associates Properties Inc - anticipates ffo, as adjusted, in range of $2.18 - $2.24 per diluted share for 2017
* Cbl & Associates Properties Inc sees same-center noi growth in range of negative 2.0% - 0% in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.