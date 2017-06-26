CORRECTED-Sears Canada to delist from Nasdaq
June 26 Sears Canada Inc said on Monday it had received a notice from Nasdaq to delist the company's shares.
June 26 CBOE Holdings Inc:
* CBOE Holdings announces pricing of senior notes offering
* CBOE Holdings Inc - priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of its 1.950% senior notes due 2019
* CBOE Holdings Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay amounts outstanding under its term loan facility.
* CBOE Holdings Inc - estimates that net proceeds from offering will be approximately $298 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Sears Canada Inc said on Monday it had received a notice from Nasdaq to delist the company's shares.
* Entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement among co, unit borrowers party thereto & lenders - SEC filing
* Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million