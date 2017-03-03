UPDATE 1-Short-sellers lose as Amazon acquires Whole Foods
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
March 2 CBOE Holdings Inc:
* CBOE Holdings Inc - plans to list options on Snap Inc, parent company of picture-taking and sharing mobile app Snapchat
* CBOE Holdings Inc says CBOE Holdings anticipates trading in options on snap will begin on March 10
* CBOE Holdings - plans to list snap options on Chicago board options exchange, C2 options exchange, BATS' BZX options and BATS' EDGX options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S&P says Slovenia ratings raised to 'A+/A-1' on improving debt dynamics; Outlook stable
June 16 Fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2 billion debt load and end intellectual property litigation, people familiar with the matter said Friday.