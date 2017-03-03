March 2 CBOE Holdings Inc:

* CBOE Holdings Inc - plans to list options on Snap Inc, parent company of picture-taking and sharing mobile app Snapchat

* CBOE Holdings Inc says CBOE Holdings anticipates trading in options on snap will begin on March 10

* CBOE Holdings - plans to list snap options on Chicago board options exchange, C2 options exchange, BATS' BZX options and BATS' EDGX options