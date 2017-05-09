May 9 CBOE Holdings Inc:
* CBOE Holdings reports first-quarter 2017 results; reported
results include bats effective march 1
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* CBOE Holdings inc qtrly non-gaap adjusted diluted eps of
$0.78
* CBOE Holdings - bats integration on track
* CBOE ees 2017 capital expenditures are projected to be in
range of $55 million to $60 million
* CBOE qtrly gaap total revenues less cost of revenues was
$193.4 million, up 35 percent from $143.1 million in prior year
* CBOE sees 2017 adjusted operating expenses are expected to
be in range of $415 million to $423 million
* CBOE qtrly excluding bats' net revenue contribution, co's
organic net revenue was $154.2 million, up $11.1 million or 8
percent
* CBOE - reduced debt incurred in connection with bats
acquisition by $150 million during quarter
* CBOE qtrly pro forma net revenue was $265.3 million, up
$10.1 million or 4 percent from $255.2 million in prior year
period
* Q1 revenue view $200.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
