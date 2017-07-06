LendingClub gets unsolicited offer from IEG for 9.99 pct stake
July 7 LendingClub Corp said it had received an unsolicited offer from IEG Holdings Corp to buy a 9.99 percent stake in the online lender.
July 6 CBOE Holdings Inc
* CBOE Holdings reports June 2017 trading volume
* CBOE Holdings Inc - currently expects average revenue per contract (RPC) for q2 2017 to be in line with amounts for two-months ended may 31, 2017
* CBOE Holdings Inc - second-quarter RPC for futures is expected to be slightly lower than amount for two-months ended may 31, 2017
* Options total volume for June 2017 was 151.7 million versus 149.7 million for June 2016
* CBOE Holdings Inc - June 2017 futures total volume was 6.9 million, down 3 percent
* CBOE Holdings Inc - June total volume of u.s. Equities matched 30,521 million versus 33,935 million
* CBOE Holdings Inc - June 2017 futures total adv was 313,000 versus 323,000 in June 2016
* Options total ADV for June 2017 was 6.9 million versus 6.8 million for June 2016
* Cboe holdings inc - June 2017 u.s equities matched total adv was 1,387 million shares, down 10.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 LendingClub Corp said it had received an unsolicited offer from IEG Holdings Corp to buy a 9.99 percent stake in the online lender.
WASHINGTON, July 7 Many of the major risks U.S. banks face lay beyond their control, according to a review released by banking's top federal regulator on Friday that found the sector's financial performance remains strong.
* BlackRock chief investment officer of global fixed income, Rick Rieder, says U.S. 10-Year treasury yield could trade in 2.50-2.75 percent range by year end