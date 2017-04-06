April 6 CBOE Holdings Inc

* March total adv for options was 6.9 million versus 5.8 million

* March total volume for options was 159.4 million contracts, up 25.8 percent

* March total volume for U.S equities matched was 30.47 billion shares, down 14.2 percent

* Q1 average RPC for index options and futures expected to be slightly lower than amounts for two-months ended Feb 28, 2017