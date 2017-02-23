BRIEF-Pendrell Corp says unit and Western Digital Corp signed agreements
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
Feb 23 Cbrain A/S:
* FY revenue 71.8 million Danish crowns ($10.2 million) versus 68.7 million crowns year ago
* FY EBT 10.9 million crowns versus 16.4 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.1 crown per share for 2016
* Expects 2017 revenue growth increase to 10-15 percent, expects earnings before tax (EBT) of 5-10 percent
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of co of approximately HK$5 million for year ended 31 March, 2017