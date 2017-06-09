BRIEF-Instinet agrees to purchase Blockcross ATS from State Street
* Instinet - Instinet will operate ATS using same Blockcross team, who will join Instinet's office in Boston
June 9 Cbre Group Inc
* CBRE Group, inc. Announces definitive agreement to acquire majority stake in caledon capital management
* CBRE Group inc - caledon will be renamed cbre caledon capital management inc
* CBRE Group-caledon will operate as separate business unit under cbre's independently operated investment management subsidiary, cbre global investors
* Caledon management team will continue to manage business and will maintain significant long-term ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Instinet - Instinet will operate ATS using same Blockcross team, who will join Instinet's office in Boston
* Clairvest reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical juncture on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.