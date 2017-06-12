June 12 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* CBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc announce affiliation agreement renewals

* New deal also includes renewal of participation in CBS all access

* Sinclair & CBS agreed to assign Tribune's CBS affiliation agreements to Sinclair upon planned closing of merger

* Announced a multi-year deal that renews station affiliation agreements for four of its owned or operated stations​

* Deal renews agreements for KUTV in Salt Lake City, Utah; Keye in Austin, Texas; WSBT in South Bend, Ind.; WGFL in Gainesville, Fla