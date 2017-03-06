March 6 CBZ Holdings Ltd:

* Says retirement of Elliot Mugamu from position of board chairman as well as membership to the boards of CBZ Holdings Limited and CBZ Bank limited

* Says Elliot's retirement is with effect from 28 February 2017

* Says Richard Dawes has been appointed acting chairman with effect from 1 March 2017 Source : bit.ly/2mddYB7 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)