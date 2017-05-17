May 17 C&C Group CEO Stephen Glancey
* says most UK retailers 'quite nervous in terms of outlook
for the next two years in terms of consumer spend' due to
inflation and 'post-brexit hangover'
* says ready to exploit any M&A opportunities arising due to
consumer downturn in UK; focus is on 'multi-beverage space' in
UK and Ireland
* says seeing some pricing improvements in UK and Ireland
for first time in five years
* says Brexit preparations focused on duty regime,
transport. No plans to shift production capacity
