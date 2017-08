Aug 1 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc:

* &C GROUP PLC STATEMENT RE APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* APPOINTS JONATHAN SOLESBURY AS INTERIM GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS, EFFECTIVE TODAY.