* Cca industries, inc. Announces license agreement for porcelana brand

* Cca industries inc - licensing agreement will begin on april 1, 2017

* Cca industries inc - licensing agreement calls for a 10% royalty on gross sales and includes a one-year option to purchase brand for $3.2 million

* Cca industries - independent directors approved license agreement for global marketing rights for porcelana brand from ultimark products, llc