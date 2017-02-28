UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 CCC SA:
* Expects FY 2017 revenue to exceed 4 billion zlotys ($982.46 million), the company said in its presentation on Tuesday
* Investments in fixed assets in 2017 to exceed 150 million zlotys ($36.84 million)
* CCC group will grow new floorspace in 2017 by no less than 100,000 square meters
* About 40 percent of the new floorspace will be based in Poland, the rest abroad Source text: bit.ly/2ljgjGW Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0714 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources