Feb 28 CCC SA:

* Expects FY 2017 revenue to exceed 4 billion zlotys ($982.46 million), the company said in its presentation on Tuesday

* Investments in fixed assets in 2017 to exceed 150 million zlotys ($36.84 million)

* CCC group will grow new floorspace in 2017 by no less than 100,000 square meters

* About 40 percent of the new floorspace will be based in Poland, the rest abroad Source text: bit.ly/2ljgjGW Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0714 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)