UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 CCC SA:
* Q4 net profit 186.6 million zlotys ($45.86 million) versus 177 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll
* Q4 operating profit 218.1 million zlotys versus 118.3 million zlotys yoy
* Q4 gross margin at 54 percent flat yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0685 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources