UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 15 CCL Industries Inc:
* CCL Industries Inc announces c$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class b non-voting shares
* CCL Industries Inc - co, Lang Family entered into agreement with underwriters to complete a secondary offering
* CCL Industries - underwriters have agreed to purchase from selling shareholder 5 million class b non-voting shares at C$66.65 per offered share
* CCL Industries Inc - company will not receive any proceeds from offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.