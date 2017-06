Feb 23 CCL Industries Inc:

* CCL Industries announces record fourth quarter and 2016 results

* Q4 sales C$1.058 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.06 billion

* Ccl industries inc says board approves 15.0 pct increase to annual dividend

* CCL Industries says Q4 adjusted basic earnings per class b share of $2.98

* Qtrly basic earnings per class b share of $2.80

* CCL Industries says declared a 15 pct increase in dividend to $0.575 per class b non-voting share and $0.5625 per class a voting share dividend