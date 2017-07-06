BRIEF-Seattle Genetics reports 8.2 percent stake in Immunomedics as of June 29, 2017
* Seattle genetics inc reports a 8.2 percent stake in immunomedics inc as of June 29, 2017 - sec filing
July 6 Ccm Duopharma Biotech Bhd:
* Unit duopharma entered and executed credit facilities agreement with OCBC Bank (Malaysia) for an additional amount 10 million RGT
* Credit facilities will not have any material effect on earnings of co for FY ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2sIs2rc) Further company coverage:
* Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3 and orbit-4 clinical trials - sec filing
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - effective June 30, 2017 units entered into fifteenth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing