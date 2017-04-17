April 17 CCOOP Group Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 110 million yuan to 150 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (23.2 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of newly merged Hainan based unit is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/S0bg3V

