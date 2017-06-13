June 13 CCT Fortis Holdings Ltd

* Non-Binding letter of intent was signed between Ferrari (HK) Limited and Blackbird Concessionaires

* Ferrari HK will appoint Blackbird Concessionaires as official dealer to distribute Ferrari vehicles and provide after-sales services in Hong Kong

* Expects that proposed Ferrari dealership will contribute stream of significant revenue and will open up new avenue for growth of income & profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: