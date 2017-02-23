UPDATE 1-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
Feb 23 CDB Aviation Lease Finance:
* Announced delivery of one new Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Chinese carrier Shandong Airlines Source text for Eikon:
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
SYDNEY, June 16 Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.