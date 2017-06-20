UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 20 Airbus/CDB Aviation:
* CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for forty-five Airbus A320neo family aircraft
* MoU includes thirty A320neos and fifteen A321neos, doubling its overall order position for the aircraft family
* In addition, 15 A320neo positions from CDB Aviation’s previous order will be converted to A321neo aircraft
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)