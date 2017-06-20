June 20 Airbus/CDB Aviation:

* CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for forty-five Airbus A320neo family aircraft

* MoU includes thirty A320neos and fifteen A321neos, doubling its overall order position for the aircraft family

* In addition, 15 A320neo positions from CDB Aviation’s previous order will be converted to A321neo aircraft