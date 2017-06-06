BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc
June 6CDG Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 60,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,739 yen per share, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 7
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sGB4My
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sGB4My
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.