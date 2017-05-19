May 19 CDG Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 60,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between June 6 and June 8

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Wil3Ac

